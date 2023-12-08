Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tlwm boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.87. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,316,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,154. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

