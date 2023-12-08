Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,994,000 after acquiring an additional 132,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,128,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.