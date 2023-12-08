Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 888 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $73,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on WING. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wingstop Stock Performance
WING opened at $245.76 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $250.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 106.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.62.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wingstop
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.