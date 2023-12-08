Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up to $48.99

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.99, but opened at $50.65. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 307,481 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.61.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.6094 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.