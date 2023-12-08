Softcat (LON:SCT) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.53) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCT. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC raised shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.45) target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Softcat alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCT

Softcat Stock Performance

Softcat Company Profile

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,298 ($16.40) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,330.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,399.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 1,061 ($13.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,549 ($19.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,317.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81.

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.