Softcat (LON:SCT) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.53) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SCT. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC raised shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.45) target price for the company in a research note on Monday.
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
