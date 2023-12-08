SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $167.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.61.

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $345.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average of $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Ossiam grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

