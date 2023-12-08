Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Sonic Foundry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFO opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. Sonic Foundry has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sonic Foundry in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Foundry during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Foundry in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices.

