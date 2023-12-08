Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.35)-$(0.25) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $4.17 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,637,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,762 shares of company stock valued at $317,916. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,830 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 338,566 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

