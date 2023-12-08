Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.32.

NYSE SPOT opened at $196.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $202.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

