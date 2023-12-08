Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2023

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.32.

View Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $196.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $202.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.