STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 2.4 %

STAA opened at $31.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 0.90.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 2,500 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $114,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 154,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,133,730.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,264,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,056,597.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,027,187 shares of company stock worth $35,773,391 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.