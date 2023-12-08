STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.65 million. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 177,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583,553.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,537,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,098,775.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 177,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $5,583,553.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,537,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,098,775.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,027,187 shares of company stock worth $35,773,391 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $2,409,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $971,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

