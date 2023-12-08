Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,598,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,608,000 after purchasing an additional 942,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after buying an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after buying an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,478,000 after purchasing an additional 226,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,795 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

