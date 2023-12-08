State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $786,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,027,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $786,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,027,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,345 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $56.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.87. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $57.42.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

