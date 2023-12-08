State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 490 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,283.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 453,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,822,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Belden by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 184,997 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 496.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 156,406 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

In related news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.17. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.24%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

