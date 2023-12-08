Stefan Allanson Acquires 45 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Allanson acquired 45 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 447 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £201.15 ($254.07).

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

Shares of GLE opened at GBX 443 ($5.60) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 419 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 405.36. The stock has a market cap of £258.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,080.49 and a beta of 0.98. MJ Gleeson plc has a one year low of GBX 331 ($4.18) and a one year high of GBX 475 ($6.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.93.

MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,414.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 518 ($6.54) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

