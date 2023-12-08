Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Up to $21.99

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $22.75. Stellantis shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 1,266,145 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Stellantis Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 12,313,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 307.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 953.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 284,200.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

