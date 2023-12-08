Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up to $64.59

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.59, but opened at $66.73. Sterling Infrastructure shares last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 47,584 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after purchasing an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,836,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after acquiring an additional 478,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 2,182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after acquiring an additional 335,788 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

