Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has $70.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.67.

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 1.6 %

STC stock opened at $53.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.37 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 148.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

