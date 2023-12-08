Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$26.50

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.29.

GEI stock opened at C$20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.45 and a 52-week high of C$25.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.62. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.17). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.6007722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 102.63%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

