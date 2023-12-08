Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,759 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical volume of 2,568 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.14.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

