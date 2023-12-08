StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $163.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.79 and a 200-day moving average of $149.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.83.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in FirstService by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,913,000 after buying an additional 776,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $56,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth about $46,453,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FirstService by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 287,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $34,151,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

