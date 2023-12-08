StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Price Performance

NEON stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Neonode has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 100.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neonode Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investor AB lifted its stake in Neonode by 821.4% during the second quarter. Investor AB now owns 34,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neonode by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neonode by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Neonode by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neonode in the first quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.