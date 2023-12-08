StockNews.com Downgrades Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SHW opened at $291.58 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $292.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.72 and a 200-day moving average of $259.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,108,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

