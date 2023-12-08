StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.36. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $8.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.