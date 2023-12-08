StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.36. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $8.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
