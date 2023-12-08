StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

