StockNews.com Lowers Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Sell

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GKOS

Glaukos Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GKOS opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,690,000 after buying an additional 44,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.