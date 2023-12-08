StockNews.com Lowers InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,100.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of IHG opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 103,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.