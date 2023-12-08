StockNews.com Lowers Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) to Buy

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

OOMA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Ooma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Ooma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OOMA

Ooma Trading Down 6.2 %

OOMA opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.05 million, a P/E ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $59.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 3.8% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,374,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Ooma by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Ooma by 34.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.