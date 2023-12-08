StockNews.com Lowers Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

RELL opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.17%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Robert H. Kluge bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

