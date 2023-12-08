StockNews.com Lowers Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to Hold

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

NYSE TOL opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $91.44.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

