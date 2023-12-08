StockNews.com Upgrades Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to “Hold”

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OZK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Bank OZK by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 324,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 260,368 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

