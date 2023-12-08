StockNews.com Upgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to “Strong-Buy”

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Brady Stock Down 0.3 %

BRC stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brady will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brady by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,731,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $11,330,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at $10,804,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Brady by 98.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 205,738 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

