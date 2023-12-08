StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.16.

Several research firms recently commented on SVI. Raymond James dropped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Benjamin Harris bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$113,570.00. In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 85,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.48 per share, with a total value of C$383,601.77. Also, Director Benjamin Harris bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,570.00.

SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.42.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

