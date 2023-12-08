Stride (NYSE:LRN) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of LRN opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. Stride has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $61.87.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $480.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.24 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $569,686.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,405.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,714 shares of company stock worth $2,871,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stride by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 325,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Stride by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Stride by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

