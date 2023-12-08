Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $40.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.08.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.
Summit Materials stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.36.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.
