Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $40.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,978,000 after buying an additional 485,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,324,000 after buying an additional 208,355 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,127,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,566,000 after buying an additional 128,368 shares during the period.

Summit Materials stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

