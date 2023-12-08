Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.86.

SUN stock opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $55.80.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 60.43%.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

