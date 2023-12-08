Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sunoco will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 60.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 62.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

