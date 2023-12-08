Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $35.76 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

