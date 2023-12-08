Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.09, but opened at $34.40. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Synovus Financial shares last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 329,274 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,922,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

