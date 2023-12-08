Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $21.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 140,251 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $1,991,564.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,089,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,273,200.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $383.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

