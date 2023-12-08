Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) has been given a C$6.00 target price by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 95.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.25.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.64. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.99 and a 12-month high of C$4.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2750896 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

