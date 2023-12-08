Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $8.07

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $7.85. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 36,093 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $872.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,302,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,698,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,429,398.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,302,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,698,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,429,398.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $62,983.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,250 shares in the company, valued at $681,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

