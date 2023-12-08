TD Cowen Raises GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $71.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Get GitLab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 0.34.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,057. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 681,756 shares of company stock worth $33,161,134. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GitLab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.