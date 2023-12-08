TD Securities Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$125.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$99.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$112.08.

Get Stantec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STN

Stantec Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STN opened at C$105.73 on Wednesday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$63.38 and a twelve month high of C$105.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$88.46.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.1757504 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.