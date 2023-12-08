Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $8.10

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $8.38. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 638,008 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.