Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $49.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.42.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Ternium stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.25. Ternium has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $45.81.
Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.79%.
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.
