The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CEO Sells $5,407,576.32 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $78.29 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

