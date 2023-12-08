The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

