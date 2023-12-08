The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

