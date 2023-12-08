THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on THO. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

THOR Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.84. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $116.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the second quarter worth about $457,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 81,914 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

